Home
SOU seeking community perspective on hunt for new president

SOU seeking community perspective on hunt for new president

Local News Top Stories , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. —”I would really like a president who has a good community perspective and really understands our student needs and is able to relate to students and our community as well,” said Danielle Mancuso, Director of Student Activities.

Students, staff, and others in the SOU community are coming together to discuss what they’d like to see in their next president.

A large group held another meeting on the topic Monday.

This comes after President Linda Schott’s announcement last month that she plans to retire by the end of the year.

SOU’s governing board has selected Parker Executive Search to help it through the process.

To keep up with the latest information on the presidential search visit sou.edu/presidential search

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »