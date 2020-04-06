SOU starts online spring term classes

ASHLAND, Ore. — Students at Southern Oregon University are starting spring term after a two week spring break.
SOU is among many colleges who announced it’s going fully online for spring term to slow the spread of coronavirus. Student Britney Sharp says some classes are still meeting at a specific time through Zoom video calls.
She says her classes are still covering the same material but learning online is difficult for many students.
“They’re very flexible with our classes. We can make as many as we want pass, no pass. They’re being very flexible with no really mandating attendance,” Sharp said.
Sharp says many students have already moved home for the remainder of the school year.
