SOU students move into residence halls

ASHLAND, Ore — Roughly 900 Southern Oregon University students are back on campus. Friends and families helped first-year students move into their residence halls Thursday.
“Parents who are saying goodbye to their children and, you know, they obviously have mixed emotions about it, but I think they’re very happy,” Joe Mosley, SOU, said.
Several athletic teams canceled practice to show around first-year students and help move their stuff into their new halls.
“We took the whole morning off as a whole team to come out and offer hands,” Michael Miller, SOU soccer player, said.
So far there are more first year students this year than last, but there are still empty dorm rooms in Greensprings set aside for overflow. First year students are required to live on campus if they are not from southern Oregon.
Classes at SOU start Monday.
