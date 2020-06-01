Home
SOU volleyball player, OIT basketball player win awards

ASHLAND, Ore. — A Southern Oregon University volleyball player and an Oregon Tech men’s basketball player are receiving small college athlete of the year awards.

Taylor Ristvedt, a redshirt senior at SOU, is the fifth raider to win the Ad Rushman Award. She’s also a two-time all-american.

Her coach, Josh Rohlfing is also a finalist for the Oregon sports person of the year award. The winner of that will be announced Tuesday, June 2.

Oregon Tech men’s basketball player Mitchell Fink is also being honored with the Ad Rushman Award.

The senior guard from Clackamas averaged over 15 points per game in his career as an owl. Fink won the award in 2019 as well.

