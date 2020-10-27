SOU’s esports team tryouts begin this week

ASHLAND,Or.- Southern Oregon University’s esports minor is giving students a chance to learn about the multi-million dollar industry.
Now the university is offering an option to get even more involved by joining the brand new Raider’s esports team. Team tryouts kick off tomorrow night, and the sport is the perfect fit for the COVID-19 era.
Potential new members can play from home, connected through streaming platforms like Discord, Twitch, and Zoom. Students will compete in a variety of team-focused games in order to judge their communication, teamwork, and gameplay skills.
Melissa Bates is the director of the esports program and she says the team will be led entirely by students who are eager to start off strong.
“This is the first program like this at SOU so it is going to take some work to get it off the ground but I am very optimistic,” said Bates.
Once launched, the SOU esports team will try to join an official league to compete against other esports teams like University of Oregon or Oregon Institute of Technology. Much like with other sports, fans will be able to watch their gameplay live through streaming platforms once their season begins.
