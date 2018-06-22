South Medford garage fire sets off stored ammunition

Medford, Ore.– Fire crews quickly respond to a garage fire in south Medford, after hearing reports that ammunition was going off inside.
It happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on Fiona Lane, off of Waren Way by South Medford High School.
Medford Fire-Recscue Chief Brian Fish said when crews arrived on scene, flames were spreading through the garage and you could hear ammunition popping. Fish said the homeowners told him they had a bucket of gun ammunition in the garage.
Fire crews were able to quickly get the fire contained. The garage was damaged but the fire did not spread further and no one was injured.
Neighbors say they couldn’t even see the flames over the huge plume of black smoke, but they were concerned about the popping noise from the ammo.
“We actually heard that going off on the radio transmission,” Chief Fish said. “There was a couple shots after I got here, you could hear those exploding. So the heat and flames got to those wherever they were at and caused those to go off.”
Chief Fish said you should store ammunition in a safe place, preferably an ammunition container, as it could create more damage during a fire.
The cause of the garage fire is still under investigation.
