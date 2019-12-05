South Medford H.S. students prepare to teach elem. schoolers

MEDFORD, Ore. — Students are preparing to go from sitting behind a desk, to standing in front of a classroom.
The Pathways to Pre-Education class at South Medford High School is for those interested in teaching as a future career.
“We’ve got a lot of future teachers hopefully,” Sherri Smith, teacher, said.
After 14 weeks of preparing lesson plans, the first-year students will be teaching a 30-minute lesson to elementary schoolers Thursday. Smith says the class is like giving students a ‘test drive’
“We’ve got to have good teachers in the future. They are the foundation for every profession,” Smith said.
The students will be teaching in all different grades at Griffin Creek and Jefferson Elementary. Their lesson will include a literature study and an art lesson.
