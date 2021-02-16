South Medford High School back on the field for first football practice

MEDFORD, Ore.– Some local high schools are getting their first taste of football as a team this year.
South Medford High School Football took to the turf tonight for its first full practice.
With new covid-19 announcements about Oregon high school sports, the team only has a few weeks before its opening game.
Some south Medford players say getting back to the gridiron and winning games is the only thing on their minds.
Keeping the virus out of the picture, they say, is fundamental.
“I feel pretty good about what we’re doing over here. I’m pretty comfortable about it and I just hope other teams are taking it as serious as I am, which I’m sure they are. With all the protocols,” said senior guard Jalen Steadmon.
Steadmon says he, and the rest of his team mates, were flooded with emotion when the announcement to get to play came in.
South Medford opens it’s season on March 5th against Crater High.
