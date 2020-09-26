South Obenchain fire 90% contained

EAGLE POINT, Or.- After more than two weeks of hard work, the South Obenchain fire is 90 percent contained.
Fire crews built roughly 91 miles of fire lines in an effort to stop the fire.
The Incident Management Team says crews are using infrared technology to mop up any heat signatures.
Some crew members are getting ready to head home as containment teams switch over.
“They’ve been here for long enough so we’re going to let them go home and we have a type three team that’s coming in to take over for the next so they are really going to pick up where the type two team left off,” Oregon Department of Forestry Public Information Officer Natalie Weber told us.
Rain and cooler temperatures have helped, but with the forecast warming up, there are still level one and level two evacuation warnings for areas around the fire.
