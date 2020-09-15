Home
South Obenchain Fire burns over 30,000 acres

UPPER ROGUE AREA, Ore. — The South Obenchain Fire has burned just over 32,000 acres.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire is 20% contained.
It says steep terrain is making it difficult for fire crews.

ODF says the main priority right now, is focusing on containing an area about 2.5 miles from the town of Butte Falls.

“They added an extra division down in the southern portion of the fire, that was a little bit of a problematic area, so they’re concentrating more resources down there trying to get this thing corralled,” said public information officer for ODF, Don Hickman.

Hickman says aircraft aren’t able to do water or retardant drops due to the thick smoke.

