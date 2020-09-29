South Obenchain Fire destroyed over 30 homes

UPPER ROGUE AREA — Over 30 homes were destroyed in the South Obenchain Fire, according to ODF.
The agency says 33 homes and 56 minor structures were lost.
Minor structures are considered barns, shops and sheds.
A majority of the destroyed homes are along Butte Falls Highway.
“That’s been really tough for crews to swallow, because obviously, any loss of structure is really hard to deal with – but the fact 33 homes were lost in this fire is really tough,” said ODF spokesperson, Natalie Weber.
Weber wants to remind everyone to be careful with outdoor activities as fire season is still in effect and considered extreme right now.
