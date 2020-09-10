South Obenchain Fire near Eagle Point spreads, nearly 30,000 acres burned

ODF says the fire has burned 25,000 – 30,000 acres.
Kyle Novy-Riley with ODF Southwest District, says crews are working on establishing fire lines.
“We’re focusing on the south face of the fire, we’ve been digging a dozer line on that and we’ve been making some progress on that,” said Novy-Riley.
He says because of strong winds, the fire’s embers have been blowing North, causing the fire to grow large and create a separate spot-fire near Trail.
“We’ve been doing air attacks and dropping water in strategic spots to try and slow it down enough, so we can get our crew out there to really reinforce that line,” Novy-Riley said.
John Record lives on Shady Cove’s Manzanita Lane.
He had to evacuate his home.
“I grabbed my animals and their needs, my clothes and grabbed my food, then I headed out,” said Record.
Record says he’s never had to evacuate before.
He thinks it’s one of the scariest moments he’s ever faced.
“Decisions are hard to make, do you stay and fight, you know, if you can fight at all. What do you take? You got your whole life. I just bought this house not even a year ago,” Record said.
ODF says 120 personnel, 15 bulldozers and 14 water tenders are fighting the flames – in hopes of protecting the towns and people in the Upper Rogue area.
