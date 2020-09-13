South Obenchain fire updates ahead of expected windy Sunday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Crews still trying to get a hold of the South Obenchain fire.
It’s burned nearly 30,000 acres in the upper Rogue area since Tuesday afternoon.
High winds pushed the fire a few miles from Shady Cove as it’s continuing to threaten Trail, Butte Falls, and Eagle Point.
Crews said they are confident in several portions of the line around the fire with the southeast corner the most susceptible at this point.
Wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour are expected on Sunday afternoon which has fire crews on their toes.
“What we are doing is focusing the majority of our resources that are available without compromising what we’ve already succeeded on on that particular area,” Sonny Caldwell with Operations on Northwest Team 8, said. “Maybe with those winds it clears out a little bit and we get some aerial resources. That’s a hope, not something we’re counting on, but I will say we’re putting as much effort as we can in the southeast corner of that fire,” he added.
Containment is currently at 20% and fire investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.
