South Obenchian Fire 95% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire that threatened the communities of Butte Falls, Trail, and Shady Cove is almost completely contained.
The South Obenchain Fire started on September 8 about five miles east of Eagle Point. It eventually grew to 32,761 acres and prompted numerous evacuations in the surrounding areas.
As of September 28, the fire was 95% contained.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said control lines around the fire are holding and crews are patrolling the edges of the fire looking for hot spots.
With drier and windier conditions Monday, nearly 400 crew members will keep an eye on the South Obenchain Fire.
For updated information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7185/