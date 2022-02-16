Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team has busy week

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Another arrest was made during several investigations into child exploitation in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

Deputies said on Monday, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) visited several addresses throughout Medford following up on tips that child porn was uploaded from the locations.

The following day, SOCET investigators arrested 25-year-old Timothy Allen Beck after an eight-month investigation into images of child exploitation uploaded from a home in the 2300 block of Azalea Drive in Grants Pass.

On Wednesday, SOCET members served a federal search warrant in Eagle Point. Possible witnesses were interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said each case started after SOCET received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.