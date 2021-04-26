Home
Southern Oregon counties face dreaded return to extreme risk level

Southern Oregon counties face dreaded return to extreme risk level

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– With Covid cases rising, Oregon governor Kate Brown says many counties, including most of southern Oregon, could go back to extreme this week.

“Its devastating,” says Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce CEO Josie Molloy. She said worries about the impact it would have on business community. She said businesses want more time to prepare for a change in risk level.

“Most businesses survived the first shut down. The second time was a killer. And now thinking about a third shutdown… This cant work.”

Katharine Cato, director of Travel Ashland, said restrictions have caused local businesses to rethink their way of operating. She said, “We’re still taking things on a week by week basis.

“Everything’s a little bit harder these days.”

Both Molloy and Cato said although some local businesses may be struggling through the restrictions, the travel and tourism aspect is still thriving.

“We have a significant amount of visitors coming from California. We’re really seeing a mindful responsible visitor,” said Cato.

Both chambers say they are fully supporting their local businesses and hoping Covid cases go down so businesses hanging on the edge can hold on in this pandemic.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »