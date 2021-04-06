Southern Oregon fire agencies brace for upcoming fire season

MEDFORD, Ore — While its too early to predict the upcoming 2021 fire season based on weather, local agencies are stressing the importance of safely burning with summer approaching.
Oregon Department of Forestry says its seen cases of warm and dry conditions in the early months of spring, followed by critical rain in May. Officials stress that when vegetation dries up, its important to pay attention to any type of activity that involves fire.
“Any place where there’s a heat source and vegetation, it should be on everybody’s minds of the risk involved and how to mitigate it.” Natalie Weber who is the Public Information Officer with ODF said.
Weber adds that people that are planning to debris burn should be prepared to have permits and a water source nearby.
Due to the current conditions, Klamath County remains the only county in the state to receive an emergency drought declaration from Governor Kate Brown. Jackson county declared a drought late last week and is in the process of getting help from the Governor’s office.
