Southern Oregon Flea Market is back in Jackson County

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – After a year’s hiatus the Southern Oregon Flea Market has returned to Jackson County.

In a post, the organization said it stopped hosting its event in Medford because of a lack of vendors, and participants, due to what it claims were pressures from the pandemic.

On January 15th, that all seemed to change, the Olsrud Building at the fairgrounds was packed with vendors and shoppers throughout the day.

“I’m really glad to see the flea market back, we did it when it was at the armory a couple of times, it’s different than some of the other events, we’ve done things like Pear Blossom and the Holiday Market, they’re big, this is nice and intimate,” said Bryan Greager, a vendor at the event.

Greager said he and his wife have been selling their tie dye for about two decades to raise money for their church’s toy drive.

He said 10% of the profits go towards the toy drive.