Southern Oregon Golf Championships advance into semi-finals

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Golf Championships advanced into the semi-finals this morning.

Tracy Snyder, the head golf pro at the Rogue Valley Country Club, says its getting more intense as the field shrinks.

Qualifying golfers began the championship rounds Sunday evening and continue into Monday.

“We have about 7 past champions that are still in it, you know, so the matches are getting tighter,” said Snyder.

The championship rounds tomorrow are done in match play.

Synder says following the end of the tournament, winners will receive crystal trophies in a small ceremony.

