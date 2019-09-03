Southern Oregon Golf Championships comes to a close

MEDFORD, Ore – The 90th Southern Oregon Golf Championships are coming to a close Monday at the Rogue Valley Country Club. Nearly 400 golfers came to play.
SOGC is the largest amateur match-play tournament held on a single course in the United States. The first tee time was at 7 in the morning Monday with the last not until 3 in the afternoon.
“Everybody has been eliminated except for two people in each division or each flight,” Head Golf Pro Tracy Snyder said.
Many winners from last year came back to reclaim their title, including Trina Jones, Matthew Hedges, George Mack, Marla Parmele and Kevin Klabunde.
“A couple of them are even after their first 18 and a couple of them are a little lopsided,” Snyder said.
In the women’s championship flight, Jones and Johnna Nealy went into Monday with Jones in the lead. After the first 18 holes, Nealy was plus two. In the end, Nealy won by 2 up and 1 to play. Both women have each won two women’s championship division titles.
Hedges and Mayson Tibbs are competing in the Men’s Championship Flight. After 18, Hedges was plus 3. Hedges took the win 4 up and 3 to play.
“They’re playing for their trophies today,” Snyder said.
Genna Mettler and Susie Hammit completed for the Women’s First Flight. While it was a close game throughout, Mettler came out with the win on 16.
“For the 90th year, everything’s running pretty smooth this year,” Snyder said.
Snyder said the week went according to plan. While the temperatures have hit nearly a hundred degrees on the course, the extra cooling stations paid off.
Mack reclaimed his title and won the Legends Championship Flight 3 up and 2 to play. Klabunde won the Super Senior Championship Flight by 4 up and 3 to play. Johnny Mansfield won the Junior Senior Championship Flight 11 up and 9 to play. Kevin Murphy won the Professional Championship Flight by 7 and 6. Mithch Weisberger won the Senior Championship Flight 4 up and 3 to play. Linda Johnson won the Senior Women’s Championship Flight 2 up and 1 to play.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.