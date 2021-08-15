Southern Oregon Historical Society celebrates 75th anniversary with community event in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore — Southern Oregon Historical Society celebrated its 75th anniversary with a community gathering Saturday afternoon.
The event featured live music, water slides and face paintings for kids at Pear Blossom Park.
The organization, which started in 1946, says it wanted to give back to Jackson County and its volunteers for supporting them throughout the years.
“We have built the second largest collection of historic artifacts and materials in the state of Oregon,” Ron Kramer, executive director with SOHS, told NBC5. “We just wanted to celebrate 75 years of all of those accomplishments, and say thank you to the community.”
SOHS includes Hanley Farm in Central Point and the research library located in downtown Medford.
