Southern Oregon Historical Society partnering with library

Medford, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Historical Society is partnering with the Jackson County library system to give you more access to its collection.
With tens of thousands of photos, manuscripts, journals and maps, the Southern Oregon Historical Society has a lot to share.
” I hope that they’ll ask us about their neighborhoods and their homes and the people who use to live here and the buildings that we have,” Pat Harper said.
Starting March 13th, the Southern Oregon Historical Society will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 4.
It’s free for Jackson County residents and the collections will also be available online.