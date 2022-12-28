Southern Oregon judge appointed to Oregon Court of Appeals

SALEM, Ore. – Megan Jacquot, a judge on the Coos and Curry County Circuit Courts since 2016, has been selected by Governor Kate Brown to fill the Oregon Court of Appeals vacancy created by Judge Bronson James’ elevation to the Oregon Supreme Court.

Jacquot, a lifelong Oregonian who grew up in Klamath Falls, has a background in juvenile defense and appellate law. She received her undergraduate degree from Pacific Lutheran University and her law degree from Tulane University Law School.

As a member of the Chocktaw Nation, Jacquot will be the first tribal member to serve on an appellate court in Oregon.

She is also a Coos County resident, making her the only Court of Appeals judge from outside of the Willamette Valley.

Jacquot currently serves on the Governor’s Foster Care Advisory Commission and has previously served as a part-time municipal judge in Reedsport and a member of the North Bend School Board.