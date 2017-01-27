Southern Oregon Musical Festival faces extinction without funding

Medford, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Music Festival is in need of major funding to continue on. Formerly known as the Medford Jazz Festival, Vice President and Executive Director Dennis Ramsden said the annual event is in jeopardy of closing down.
The organization needs $50,000 by March 1st, 2017 continue. It’s been searching for new sponsors for some time.
Throughout the last 28 years, the Festival has featured all types of musical genres, from jazz to rhythm and blues, and even Cajun music. The organization also has a youth program, which brings bands into local schools, and refurbishes instruments for the community.
If you would like to make a donation or learn more, call 1-866-448-1948, or email [email protected]
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: