Southern Oregon Subaru raises thousands for charity for 40th anniversary

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Oregon Subaru celebrated its 40th anniversary Saturday and donated thousands of dollars to charity.

Southern Oregon Subaru invited the public over for its big celebration, to test drive some new cars for a good cause. For every test drive at the event and for the rest of the month, $40 was donated to a charity of the driver’s choice.

The charities benefiting from the test drives are SoHumane, the Asante Foundation, Sparrow Clubs, and the Medford Food Project.

“To be a part of this community means being responsible for the members of this community and each of these charities in its own way have done so much to give back to this community, so we try to do our part,” said Randy Nidalmia, General Manager of Southern Oregon Subaru.

Nidalmia said the celebration had games, food, a dog kissing booth, and a mini-adoption event by SoHumane where around 20 dogs will hopefully find their forever homes.

He said they raised around $15,000 for charity, they also gave SoHumane a check for over $34,000.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.