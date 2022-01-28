Southern Oregon task force arrests Medford couple facing numerous child sex abuse charges

MEDFORD, Ore — A southern Oregon task force arrested a couple Thursday on a number of child sex abuse charges.

Detectives with the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET), executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on the 200 block of South Haskell Street. The first suspect, 28-year-old Breanna Leann King was taken into custody on 10 felony counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree.

SOCET arrested 62-year-old Timothy Wray Guss at a home on the 1600 block of Coker Butte Road in Medford.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the case began, after tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. NCMEC reported that a number of child porn photos were uploaded from the Coker Butte residence. Back on November 17th, 2020, detectives seized several digital devices and found more images – leading to additional charges against the suspects.

King was also charged with one additional felony count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. Guss on the other hand, is facing five additional misdemeanor counts of private indecency.

Jackson County Sherriff’s say all known child victims have been identified and contacted.

The cases have been turned over to the Jackson County District Attorney’s office. Bail for Guss is set at $125,000 and $120,000 for King.

The search warrant team consisted of personnel from JCSO, Oregon State Police (OSP), Medford Police Department (MPD), Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and high-tech crimes examiners.