Southern Oregon VA extending coronavirus vaccine appointments to all veterans

WHITE CITY, Ore– The Veterans Affairs Rehabilitation Center & Clinics facility in White City is expanding its coronavirus vaccine availability to any veteran in the area.
Veterans and employees in the Grants Pass and Klamath Falls areas are also able to get vaccinated.
The facility says it will be using the Moderna vaccine. Appointments are done Monday – Friday from 8:00am – 4:30pm and walk-ins are not accepted.
“Even veterans who are not currently enrolled, we want you to call that number and we will do our best to get you enrolled so you can have access to the vaccine.” Christina Cellura who is the Chief of Staff for White City SORCC said.
To make an appointment, call 541-826-2111 extension 4440.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for KOBI. Follow on Twitter: @acarter_TV
Facebook: www.facebook.com/anthonyicarter