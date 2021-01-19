Southern Oregonians reflect on past, present, future of civil rights on M.L.K. Day

SOUTHERN ORE.,- Today, southern Oregonians are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on this national holiday.
Many are taking advantage of the day to reflect on the past, present, and future of the civil rights fight that is still ongoing, despite the decades since Dr. King’s death.
“I will die making change. I am not going to live the way you and mama have lived,” Dr. Geneva Craig told her grandmother as a child.
The 11-year Medford resident is a Selma, Alabama native and says seeing the discrimination her family faced spurred her to join Dr. King’s civil rights movement as a teenager. She says Dr. King gave her anger direction, and she took part in Selma’s “Bloody Sunday” March in 1965.
Dr. Craig has been fighting racism for decades and is seeing a return to the movement this past year.
“It was great in the sixties. We had a lull, and the momentum has picked up again,” she said.
Dr. Craig was a guest speaker at the Southern Oregon M.L.K. Day Celebration Monday. She and other organizers are encouraging people to educate themselves by reading Dr. King’s book ‘Why We Can’t Wait.’
“Read the book. Don’t rush through it. Take your time. Do like me, take notes. It’s so important for us to strive to gain momentum and changing the segregation of society, the biased society of America.”
The past year of protests and demonstrations, many a part of the Black Lives Matter movement, makes the topic even more relevant.
“When I think of where we were last year and where we are today, so many things have been revealed to us,” says Gina DuQuenne, Ashland’s first African-American and self described “openly queer” city councilor. She’s faced many challenges herself and says the first step towards change is education.
“It makes it very clear and relevant that we have such a long way to go. What was said then in 1963 is still so relevant today,” she said of the book.
DuQuenne says it’s not just about book clubs and discussions. She says people should internalize what they read and put it into action beyond M.L.K day.
“A conscious, continuous effort needs to be practiced on a daily basis. It needs to be practiced so you are always my ally,” she explained.
Dr. Craig echoes this feeling, stressing there is still a long way to go for equality even compared to the 60’s.
“What didn’t stop was the murdering of blacks, what didn’t stop was the oppression in housing and jobs. Got a little better! But it didn’t stop. It was still a struggle and fight for your god given rights,” she said.
Both women acknowledge their role in their communities and are praising the younger generation for continuing their fight.
“I am starting to become an elder in my community and I am so grateful to see young black people holding each other up,” DuQuenne said.
“I’m done with the old ones, it’s the young ones, our future. We’re dying out, so as many young people I can touch before I die, I’m going to touch them,” Dr. Craig explained.
