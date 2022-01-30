Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach awarded $12k grant from Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe

NORTH BEND, Ore. — SOVO or the Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach was recently granted $12,000 by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe Foundation.

SOVO says the grant funding will help provide veterans, their families, or survivors with emergency aid for shelter, food, and clothing.

It says it will also help provide local travel for medical and employment purposes.

“We as an organization don’t pay ourselves or charge any indirect costs to the grant, all of that money is for gift cards, vouchers, housing assistance, and any other resources we provide,” said SOVO’s Patrick Murphy.

Murphy says any veterans needing help or wanting more information about the outreach program can contact visit sovoservesvets.org.