Special election day in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Today is a special election in Jackson County.

If you haven’t got your vote in quite yet, there’s still time.

Only one issue is on the ballot.

Measure 15 – 186 is a $28 million dollar bond to upgrade and replace emergency communications equipment.

According to Chris Walker, the Jackson County clerk, nearly 40,000 votes have been turned in.

“Just over a 25.3% turnout, that number will continue to rise throughout the evening, you have until 8 p.m. tonight. There is no such thing as an insignificant election,” said Walker.

Ballots can be dropped off at Ashland, Phoenix, Eagle Point and Rogue River libraries as well as the election office on West Main Street in Medford.

