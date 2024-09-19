Speed reductions in downtown Medford in effect

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Thursday, downtown Medford saw some speed limit reductions, but there is still thirty days to get used to it.

Those reductions include Central Avenue, from 10th Street to Barnett Road, from 35 to 30 miles per hour. Riverside Avenue from Barnett Road to 12th Street is also reduced to 30 miles per hour. And another section of Riverside Avenue from 12th Street to Jackson Street is reduced to 20 miles per hour.

NBC5 News spoke to Medford Public Works, they say this is to maximize road safety and comply with state law. Director John Vial said,

“The legislature said business districts should have a statutory legal speed limit of 20 miles an hour and we feel that riverside and this area is a business district.”

MPD said the 30-day grace period starts Thursday, where violators will only be sent warning letters. But after that, on October 19th, citations will be issued.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.