Sprague River closed to fishing

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Fishing will soon be off limits on a river in Klamath County.
Redband trout are spawning in heavy numbers on the Sprague River.
Bill Tinniswood of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife explains that an emergency closure will be going into effect on Monday, January 23rd. “The river’s 85 miles long. We’re doing this because the fish are spawning in two very small areas, and they are being caught at a really high rate.”
While fishing has been good for anglers, Tinniswood says it’s taken a toll on fish populations. “These fish are really challenging to catch in most areas. But you’re talking, some people are reporting over 30 fish days for one person – that’s incredible for these big fish.”
The current closure will continue through April 21st.
The redband trout are a subspecies of rainbow trout, and are listed as a ‘sensitive species’ in Oregon.
