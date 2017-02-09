Home
Sprague River runs high

Sprague River, Ore. – Recent storms are not only causing flooding problems west of the Cascades, but also in high desert areas to the east.

There’s currently a flood watch on the Sprague River in Klamath County.

Property owner Tina Sharp was at the Sprague River Community Center Wednesday morning getting some sandbags.  “Just starting to come over the canal, and flooding out the back – so we’re here to get sandbags to fit around the trailer, and the pump house, and see if we can save it.”

Volunteer Dennis Gladney is helping Tina.  “The water’s coming right up to the back of her property, so we’re just trying to prevent it from getting into the house.”

The Sprague River hasn’t flooded for 10 years, but it’s expected to reach flood stage Friday morning.

Ron Wright was one of several volunteers on hand in Sprague River to help fill sandbags.  “And have this sand ready in case that river, and it’s looking pretty bad, starts flooding a lot of our residents right now.”

“I’ve heard quite a few people that are being pretty close to being under water.”  Adds volunteer Diana Casey.  “So I can only imagine they would be pretty nervous about it.”

Volunteers included toddler Mason DuBois.  “I’m putting sand in here.”  Noted the busy young volunteer.

The Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team, or ‘C.E.R.T.’, is also supplying needed information.

C.E.R.T. volunteer Rose Beardsley explains:  “How to prepare for floods, how to sandbag – and what to do in the event of flood for sewer, water, mold, and drinking water safety.”

While Tina Sharp is watching the river closely, for now she doesn’t plan to leave home.  “I’ll stay here until they tell me I have to leave.”

Teams were busy filling sandbags Wednesday at locations in Chiloquin, Bly, and Sprague River.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the Sprague River to crest Saturday morning, and remain above flood stage through early Monday.

 

