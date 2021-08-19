Springbrook Road set to re-open by the end of September

MEDFORD, Ore. — Construction on Springbrook Road in Medford is coming along nicely.
Deputy City Manager, Kelly Madding, says the project is rapidly nearing completion.
The project began at the beginning of the year. The improvements will add sidewalks, a center turning lane, bike lanes, and a street light.
“People might have been able to see the installation of this very large box culvert that will allow a hundred-year flood to pass through, so we can minimize flooding, and that was a really big part of the project,” she said.
Madding says the road will be open to traffic again by September 30th.
