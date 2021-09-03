State creates new resources for students, staff returning to school

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. —The Oregon Department of Education is making the process of returning to school, easier for students and staff, who have been out of the classroom for a while. It launched a program called, Care and Connection.
Its goal is to help students and staff build relationships, to lay the foundation for the year ahead. It was created by teachers and mental health professionals, to support students as they return to class.
The wide range of resources available to do at home, hanging from how to talk with children about COVID-19, to how to deal with racism.
“It is a lot about reassuring students that they are welcome in our schools and they were happy to have them back then some things that are around conversation-starting and games to help them connect with one another,” said Colt Gill, Director of the ODE.
You can learn more about the program at, oregon.gov/readyschools
