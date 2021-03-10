State Employment Department releases numbers for Jackson and Josephine Co.

MEDFORD, Ore.– The state of Oregon’s Employment Department released it’s numbers for both Jackson and Josephine County, Tuesday.
Statewide unemployment dropped from 6.3% in December, to 6.2% in January.
However, the department reported that total employment in Jackson County fell by over 1,300 jobs just this January. In the same month, 300 jobs were lost Josephine County. The department says drops in some jobs isn’t unusual, especially after the holiday season.
The department will release its statewide numbers for February on March 16th. It’ll release numbers by county 2 weeks later.
