State legislators react to Capitol protest

MEDFORD, Ore. – With protests not only on the nation’s capital but Oregon’s Capitol, state legislators said they’re apprehensive about starting the session in a couple of weeks.
With some federal and state buildings being used as a site for nationwide protests officials said they are taking extra precautions. With Oregon’s regular session just around the corner, state politicians are sharing their concerns.
In less than two weeks Oregon legislators are meeting in Salem for Regular Session. But with recent protests addressing voter fraud, it has some politicians worried about their safety.
“The thing that goes along with our liberties and our freedom is our laws. When we love our freedom we need to love our laws as well,” said
Last year Oregon’s Capitol was no stranger to protests. State Rep. Pam Marsh witnessed the events unfold right below her office.
“We’re all worried about it. We watched three weeks ago or so as did a similar thing tried to breach the capitol and did,” said State Rep. Marsh.
According to State Rep. Kim Wallan some construction work at the Capitol was delayed recently due to security concerns.
“One of the things that make the Capitol safe for the members is that we have parking under the capitol building itself. That does give me a bit more confidence, to be honest,” said State Rep. Wallan.
As both politicians watch the violence that took over screens Wednesday, they hope the country can forge forward and become the United States once again.
Both politicians, though sharing opposing political views, did share their distaste for the violence witnessed today. They are encouraging all Oregonians to find peaceful ways to protest
