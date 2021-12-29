State moratorium on residential mortgage foreclosures ending Dec. 31st

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills December 28, 2021

OREGON- The state moratorium on residential mortgage foreclosures is expiring on December 31st.

Oregon Housing and Community Services said the moratorium was established to prevent foreclosures for people who lost income or were unable to pay their mortgage as a result of the pandemic.

The state says Governor Brown cannot extend the moratorium beyond the 31st.

Representative Pam Marsh says you should be prepared for house payments once January 1st rolls around.

“Do not hesitate to reach out for help, I think sometimes people are embarrassed or ashamed in some way – there’s no reason to feel that way. There are agencies with access, consumer credit counseling, and even your legislative offices that can direct you to state resources,” said Rep. Marsh.

She says you can contact her office for help by emailing [email protected]

Mariah Mills
Mariah Mills
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.