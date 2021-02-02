State rep. argues Gov. Brown’s plan to close correctional facilities

Representative E. Werner Reschke represents Klamath and Lake counties.
Reschke says in a press release, he’s strongly against the closure of warner creek correctional facility in lakeview.
He says he is “Strongly committed to making it clear to the governor and legislators in Salem that closing warner creek correctional facility is a grave mistake for several reasons.”
Reschke does not list those reasons in the release.
NBC5 reached out for comment, but Reschke’s office told us he was unavailable.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.