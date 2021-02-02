Home
State rep. argues Gov. Brown’s plan to close correctional facilities

MEDFORD, Ore.– An Oregon state representative says he’s opposing governor Kate Brown’s decisions to close correctional facilities.

Representative E. Werner Reschke represents Klamath and Lake counties.

Reschke says in a press release, he’s strongly against the closure of warner creek correctional facility in lakeview.

He says he is “Strongly committed to making it clear to the governor and legislators in Salem that closing warner creek correctional facility is a grave mistake for several reasons.”

Reschke does not list those reasons in the release.

NBC5 reached out for comment, but Reschke’s office told us he was unavailable.

