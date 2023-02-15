State says 2023 drought permits are unlikely in Klamath Co.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —If a drought emergency is declared in Klamath County it’s unlikely emergency use permits for groundwater will be issued. That’s according to the Oregon Water Resources Department.

Emergency permits or drought permits allow irrigators to pump groundwater when there isn’t surface water available to them. It says the decision was made because of the widespread drought and decreasing groundwater levels.

The Klamath Water Users Association says some growers will be in for a surprise.

“The Klamath Project is this time facing a significant shortage this upcoming year and in the likelihood that any water may be unavailable until after June 1st which would seriously impact many growers,” said Moss Driscoll with the Klamath Water Users Association.

