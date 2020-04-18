State working on waiving one-week waiting period

PORTLAND, Ore. – The State of Oregon is working on waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.
The program could provide more than $100 million in additional help.
For people who have already filed for unemployment the change will happen ‘retroactively.’
The Employment Department says waiving the waiting week requires thousands of hours of programming, which could delay processing current claims.
The governor is behind the plan, but no decision has been made.
Click HERE for more information.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]