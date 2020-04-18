Home
State working on waiving one-week waiting period

PORTLAND, Ore. – The State of Oregon is working on waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

The program could provide more than $100 million in additional help.

For people who have already filed for unemployment the change will happen ‘retroactively.’

The Employment Department says waiving the waiting week requires thousands of hours of programming, which could delay processing current claims.

The governor is behind the plan, but no decision has been made.

