Statewide mask mandate faces controversy from businesses, customers

OREGON — Oregon’s statewide mask mandate is facing some controversy from some businesses and customers.
People have been contacting NBC5 News, reporting businesses not enforcing the policy. Some businesses are turning people away at the door if they don’t have a mask. Others say it’s up to the customer.
While individuals aren’t being arrested for not wearing masks, businesses can be held accountable by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA. OSHA says they first reach out to businesses to change practices, but if they don’t engage, an inspection can take place potentially leading to fines.
“If we can resolve them in a manner that does not involve an inspection, then we’ll do that. If it can’t be on that path, then we’ll open an inspection,” Aaron Corvin, Oregon OSHA, said.
Corvin says they received over 700 COVID-19 complaints over the holiday weekend. The statewide mask mandate requires people in all 36 counties to wear masks in indoor public places.
