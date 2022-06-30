Statewide wildfire risk map available this week

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The statewide wildfire risk map is getting an update.

It’ll be available as an online tool, starting Thursday, June 30.

The map is a resource to help inform decision-making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk, statewide.

ODF says it will draw a new boundary line based on locations with increased fire danger, and assign different risk classes to every property tax lot in the state.

“The overall intent as I understand it is to identify areas of risk, inform those who live in those communities what that risk may be and provide them options and in some cases requirements to protect their homes from the impact from potential wildfire,” said Derek Gasperini with the Oregon Department of Forestry.

ODF says starting Thursday you can visit oregon.gov/odf and click wildfire risk.