Sterling Creek Fire evacuation level reduced

JACKSONVILLE, ORE. — Residents who were under a Level 3 (Go) evacuation order in the 7400-9400 blocks of Sterling Creek Road can now return to their homes.
The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated at least 15 structures were threatened by the Sterling Creek Fire about 7 miles south of Jacksonville Sunday. The fire prompted officials to issue a Level 3 evacuation notice for some residents. The notice was lowered to a Level 1 by Monday morning.
Firefighters have spent the night building fire lines around some homes. As of the latest update, the fire is currently at 100 acres and 10% contained.