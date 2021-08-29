Stewart Market totaled, 2500 households out of power from fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Fire Dept. initially responded to a structure fire at Stewart Market on Stewart Ave. and Lozier Ln. a little after 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Medford Fire told NBC5 News, 35 fire personnel were on-scene taking out the fire. Once the fire crews took out the fire, some stayed making sure the fire was out.
Medford Fire says around 10 a.m another fire started within Stewart Market. This time, neighbors said was even larger than the initial fire. Jackson County Fire Dist. 3 and Jacksonville Fire added resources, in addition to Medford Fire Dept. Many people in the area heard loud bangs. Those explosions were from butane that was in the store.
Medford Fire said it asked Pacific Power to shut off power lines in the area for the safety of the firefighters. Initially, this hit about 2500 residences. ODOT also shut down W. Stewart Ave and Lozier Ln. Those streets may be closed until fire crews believe the area is safe for moving traffic.
Medford Fire told NBC5 News the building is completely totaled. However, it did not travel to nearby residents or businesses.
This is a developing story.
