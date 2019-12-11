Home
Still no trial date set for Medford shooting suspect

Still no trial date set for Medford shooting suspect

Crime Local News ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man arrested in connection with a Medford shooting over 6 months ago is still waiting to go to trial.

Mykalisteyr Greene has been in custody since the beginning of April. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Back in March, a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off and abandoned at the Providence Medford Medical Center.

Detectives say Greene shot the victim during an argument.

On Tuesday in court, a judge debated whether to let Greene out of jail.

“I’m not going to let him out on his own recognizance which looks to be the only option I’m being offered today,” said Judge Ron D. Grensky, Jackson County Circuit Court. “But I would envision that at some point, something’s going to change and if it isn’t a trial it will be some kind of release opportunity.”

Greene’s trial was initially set for last week but was delayed. That’s after the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office says a key witness had to get heart surgery.

A new trial date has not been set.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »