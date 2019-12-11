Still no trial date set for Medford shooting suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man arrested in connection with a Medford shooting over 6 months ago is still waiting to go to trial.
Mykalisteyr Greene has been in custody since the beginning of April. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Back in March, a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off and abandoned at the Providence Medford Medical Center.
Detectives say Greene shot the victim during an argument.
On Tuesday in court, a judge debated whether to let Greene out of jail.
“I’m not going to let him out on his own recognizance which looks to be the only option I’m being offered today,” said Judge Ron D. Grensky, Jackson County Circuit Court. “But I would envision that at some point, something’s going to change and if it isn’t a trial it will be some kind of release opportunity.”
Greene’s trial was initially set for last week but was delayed. That’s after the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office says a key witness had to get heart surgery.
A new trial date has not been set.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.