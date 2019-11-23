‘Stockings for Soliders’ are about to be shipped to local troops

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — 750 stockings will soon be headed to local National Guard members who are currently deployed.
The OSU Extension Office in Josephine County has been collecting hygiene products, non-perishable food and more from the community for the past two months.
Because of all the generous donations every National Guard member will receive one.
“This is such a nice project because all you have to do is let people know there is a need for the soldiers and they step up, so we’ve had a lot of donors from different companies around and individuals,” said Jonie Anderson of the OSU Extension.
As they’re beginning to fill up the stockings, they are still short on hot sauce and hard candy.
If you’d like to help, the items must be dropped off Monday morning at their Grants Pass office. The address is 215 Ringuette Street.
