Stolen bike found, fixed and returned to local veteran

MEDFORD, Ore. — Within two weeks, a bike that was stolen from a local veteran was not only returned, but fixed up for him.
Karin Wicks, an employee with A First Choice Staffing & Medical Registry – a medical staffing company – told NBC5 News that she gifted the veteran, Al Smith, the bike 7 months ago, after he spent years doing odd jobs around and for the facility.
Last month, while parked and locked up outside of the Pit Stop Lounge in Medford, Smith found that his lock had been cut and the bike was gone. What was a way to ease the Air Force veteran’s transportation across the city had been taken from him.
Thanks to the community, Wicks says a week later she was able to get enough tips to get into contact with someone who had the bike.
“I was really shocked that we got the bike back. It’s probably one of the few that we do get back. But I thank everybody for all the tips and all the help. And I think Al deserved it. He’s a disabled vet and this is his life,” Wicks said.
Wicks said her husband fixed up the bike as best he could. She says Al’s Cycle and Hobbies did the rest at a discounted rate, they only had to pay the price for parts.
On Tuesday, Wicks presented the re-vamped bike to Smith, who couldn’t be happier about its return.
“It makes it so much easier to get around,” Smith said.
If a thief wants to target Smith again, they better think twice. The new bike has a GPS tracker and two bike locks.
