Stolen Horizon airplane crashes near SeaTac

SEATTLE — A passenger plane stolen from SeaTac crashed into South Puget Sound Friday evening after the airport says it conducted an unauthorized take-off.
Alaska Airlines tweeted that they are aware of the incident and believes there were not any passengers or other crew on board.
An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed.
— Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018
The Sheriff’s Office says the pilot, a 29-year-old Pierce County man, was suicidal and acted alone.
“We understand at this point there is probably only one casualty most likely, and that’s the person who was flying the plane,” said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor.
The airline confirmed the plane was taken by a Horizon mechanic and later crashed into Ketron island.
A message from Horizon Air Chief Operating Officer Constance von Muehlen: https://t.co/BDhk9pf1Yt
— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018
According to the airport, normal operations have resumed.