Home
Stolen Horizon airplane crashes near SeaTac

Stolen Horizon airplane crashes near SeaTac

Local News Regional Top Stories

SEATTLE — A passenger plane stolen from SeaTac crashed into South Puget Sound Friday evening after the airport says it conducted an unauthorized take-off.

Alaska Airlines tweeted that they are aware of the incident and believes there were not any passengers or other crew on board.

The Sheriff’s Office says the pilot, a 29-year-old Pierce County man, was suicidal and acted alone.

“We understand at this point there is probably only one casualty most likely, and that’s the person who was flying the plane,” said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor.

The airline confirmed the plane was taken by a Horizon mechanic and later crashed into Ketron island.

According to the airport, normal operations have resumed.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real Time Web Analytics