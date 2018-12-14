Stolen mail: What to do if you’re hit by a grinch this holiday season

‘Tis the season for stolen packages and mail.
It’s all too common this time of year, thieves are becoming more and more clever trying to figure out how to steal your packages and mail.
Now they’re even going as far as stealing it straight out of the mailbox.
The Medford Police Department says if you think your package or mail has been stolen, report it.
Most packages are stolen in the daytime, so having some sort of video security system is key in helping police find a suspect, but police say the biggest thing you can do is just be aware.
“If you’re up in the middle of the night because you can’t sleep or you need a glass of water, poke your head outside and make sure you don’t see anybody walking around,” said Medford Police Lieutenant Mike Budreau, “if you hear something that wakes you up, instead of going back to sleep get out of bed and go check it out, it can really be the difference.”
They also suggest getting alerts on your phone from either the store or the shipping company so you know when they deliver it.
Even though packages are mostly stolen during the day, mailboxes, even locked ones, are usually hit in the middle of the night.
If you don’t feel safe getting it delivered at your place, police say you can choose the option to pick it up in store, at the delivery company or your workplace if they’ll let you.